Microstrategy Acquires 16,130 Bitcoins for $593.3 Million
Binance News
2023-11-30 13:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Microstrategy has announced the purchase of approximately 16,130 Bitcoins for a total of $593.3 million in cash. With this acquisition, the company now holds a total of 174,530 Bitcoins.
