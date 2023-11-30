Meme Project Transfers 10.34 Billion Tokens to New Address

According to Foresight News, on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa has reported that approximately half an hour ago, the Meme project's multi-signature address transferred 10.34 billion Meme tokens (worth $27.72 million) to a new address. This transfer accounts for 11% of the token's circulating supply. As of now, there have been no further transactions or sell orders involving these funds.

