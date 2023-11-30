Talos Integrates Uniswap for Institutional Clients to Access DeFi Liquidity

According to CoinDesk, crypto trading platform Talos is set to provide its institutional clients with access to trading via Uniswap, the market leader in decentralized finance (DeFi). This marks the first time Talos is sourcing liquidity from a decentralized exchange and the first enterprise API integration for Uniswap Labs. Talos CEO Anton Katz said the integration with Uniswap allows the platform's institutional clients to access a much-requested source of wide and deep liquidity. This includes investors looking for exposure to various projects and protocols that are only traded on Uniswap, as well as market players seeking additional, deep liquidity in major instruments like ETH.

