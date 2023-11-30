Antpool Announces Claim for 83 BTC Transaction Fee

According to Foresight News, Antpool has released a claim announcement for an 83 BTC transaction fee. The company stated that a user submitted 83 BTC as a transaction fee on November 23. After Antpool processed the transaction, its risk control system temporarily froze the funds. Affected users can contact Antpool and verify their identity in the specified manner before 0:00 on December 10, 2023. Once the verification is successful, Antpool will refund the transaction fee.

View full text