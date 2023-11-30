KyberSwap Attacker Demands Control and Assets in Exchange for Compensation

According to Foresight News, the KyberSwap attacker has released a series of settlement conditions on-chain, including full executive control of Kyber, temporary control of KyberDAO's governance mechanism to implement legislative changes, and the surrender of all documents and information related to the company and protocol. Additionally, the attacker demands that Kyber hand over all on-chain and off-chain assets. The attacker promises a series of compensation measures for company executives, employees, token holders, and investors once their demands are met. These include buyouts for executives at fair valuations, doubling employee salaries, providing 12 months of severance pay and full benefits for employees who do not wish to stay, and guaranteeing the value of investor tokens. The attacker emphasizes that if their demands are not met by December 10th or if they are contacted by any sovereign state agents, the settlement agreement will be declared void.

