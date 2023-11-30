DraftKings Becomes Network Validator for Polygon Blockchain Despite Performance Issues

According to Foresight News, on-chain data revealed that Polygon had previously provided millions of dollars in MATIC to sports betting company DraftKings. In return, DraftKings publicly agreed to become a network validator for the Polygon blockchain, while also informing the public that it is an 'equal' member of the validator community. Despite receiving compensation, DraftKings failed to maintain the performance of its validator and was removed from the network last month.

View full text