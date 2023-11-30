Suspicious Transactions Detected Involving Iranian Crypto Exchange Nobitex

According to Foresight News, Cyvers Alerts has issued a warning about multiple suspicious transactions detected involving Iranian cryptocurrency exchange Nobitex. Two of Nobitex's hot wallets have been affected by these transactions. The two suspicious addresses have drained the hot wallets, receiving digital assets worth approximately $12.5 million. Cyvers Alerts is currently inquiring with Nobitex whether these transactions are authorized or part of a migration.

