Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ProShares' Bitcoin Strategy ETF Hits Record High of $1.47 Billion AUM

Binance News
2023-11-30 10:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) reached a high of $1.47 billion in assets under management (AUM) this week, surpassing a record set in December 2021. The increase indicates a resurgence in institutional demand for bitcoin (BTC) from regulated and accredited investors, as numerous bitcoin spot ETF applications have been filed in the U.S. Listed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), BITO enables investors to access bitcoin-linked returns through a regulated product. Simeon Hyman, global investment strategist at ProShares, said in a statement, 'Investor demand for BITO remains strong, as shown by the ETF reaching a new high in assets under management. We believe this speaks to the demand for a familiar, accessible and regulated way to target the returns of bitcoin.' Hyman also noted that BITO's average daily trading volume of $160 million since inception places it in the top 5% of all U.S. ETFs. Unlike some other bitcoin futures ETFs, BITO closely follows the asset's spot prices, which has likely contributed to its appeal among traders. In June, investors invested more than $65 million in a single week, marking the largest inflow in a year and breaking a previous 2023 high of just over $40 million in April. Bitcoin prices have rallied in recent months as major investment firms, such as BlackRock and Fidelity, await U.S. regulators' approval to offer bitcoin spot ETFs to clients – a development expected to increase buying pressure for the asset. As of Thursday morning, bitcoin was trading at just over $37,600, down 1.6% in the past 24 hours.
View full text