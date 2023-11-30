Crypto Hodlers in Canada Decrease, but Average Portfolio Value Rises

According to Cointelegraph, a recent survey by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) revealed that the number of crypto hodlers in Canada dropped slightly in 2023, while the average value of their holdings increased significantly. The survey, conducted in partnership with Ipsos, interviewed 2,360 Canadians and found that 77% of respondents regret investing in crypto assets. The results of the survey reflect a general pessimism towards crypto in Canada's population. While the number of Canadians able to give a basic definition of crypto rose from 51% in 2022 to 54% in 2023, only 34% of them now believe that crypto will play a key role in the future, compared to 49% in 2022. The percentage of Canadians owning crypto assets decreased from 13% in 2022 to 10% in 2023, with the majority being males aged 25-44 with a higher education diploma and a full-time job. Despite the pessimism, 39% of respondents claimed their crypto portfolio to be profitable compared to their initial investment, only slightly less than in 2022 (46%). The average value of such a portfolio rose dramatically from $52,975 in 2022 to $82,998 in 2023. The most common reason for buying crypto remained stable as a speculative investment. The number of those who bought crypto as a long-term investment dropped from 29% in 2022 to 20% in 2023. The Canadian survey's numbers align with recent research in France, conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which showed that 9.4% of the French population holds crypto assets, only marginally lower than those holding the most popular type of investment asset, real estate funds.

