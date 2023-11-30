Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Hodlers in Canada Decrease, but Average Portfolio Value Rises

Binance News
2023-11-30 10:16
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, a recent survey by the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) revealed that the number of crypto hodlers in Canada dropped slightly in 2023, while the average value of their holdings increased significantly. The survey, conducted in partnership with Ipsos, interviewed 2,360 Canadians and found that 77% of respondents regret investing in crypto assets. The results of the survey reflect a general pessimism towards crypto in Canada's population. While the number of Canadians able to give a basic definition of crypto rose from 51% in 2022 to 54% in 2023, only 34% of them now believe that crypto will play a key role in the future, compared to 49% in 2022. The percentage of Canadians owning crypto assets decreased from 13% in 2022 to 10% in 2023, with the majority being males aged 25-44 with a higher education diploma and a full-time job. Despite the pessimism, 39% of respondents claimed their crypto portfolio to be profitable compared to their initial investment, only slightly less than in 2022 (46%). The average value of such a portfolio rose dramatically from $52,975 in 2022 to $82,998 in 2023. The most common reason for buying crypto remained stable as a speculative investment. The number of those who bought crypto as a long-term investment dropped from 29% in 2022 to 20% in 2023. The Canadian survey's numbers align with recent research in France, conducted by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), which showed that 9.4% of the French population holds crypto assets, only marginally lower than those holding the most popular type of investment asset, real estate funds.
View full text