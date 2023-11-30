Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto Gains Outpace NFTs as Market Awaits Utility and Technological Development

Binance News
2023-11-30 10:14
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, while cryptocurrencies like Ether have posted gains of over 10% since the start of the year, non-fungible token (NFT) prices have not experienced the same growth. Ether has seen an increase of around 70% year-to-date, but NFT valuations have not followed suit. Nansen's NFT-500 index, which measures the valuation of the top 500 NFTs, has dropped 50% year-to-date when denominated in ether and 16% in dollar terms. The Blue-Chip 10 index, which measures the valuations of prominent NFTs such as CryptoPunks and the Bored Ape Yacht Club, is down 44% in ether terms and 1.7% in dollars. OpenSea, the largest NFT marketplace, has also experienced a decline. In January 2022, the platform was clearing $387.48 million in fees every month and $120.45 million in revenue. Now, fees have slumped to $6 million a month and revenue to $1.39 million. Nick Ruck, COO of ContentFi, a decentralized IP-focused content financial ecosystem, said that NFTs have survived their first market cycle but have yet to take on a new jumping point in technology to usher in more user interest. He added that many new innovations are still being built to increase the use cases of NFTs. There are some signs of growth in the market, including a growing market of NFTs based on utility rather than just images. Bitcoin ordinals also continue to grow in popularity, with miners appreciating the fees. Sora Ventures' Jason Fang attributed their success to them being a hub for the growing development of something similar to a layer-2 for the Bitcoin blockchain. David Mirzadeh, Ecosystem Finance Lead of Taiko, says this utility is also the narrative driving the NFT rebound. He believes that NFTs will recover some of the ground they have lost once they move beyond just speculative images to assets with utilities in areas such as games, music, and social.
View full text