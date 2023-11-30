Hooked Protocol Announces $50 Million Education Ecosystem Fund

According to Foresight News, Web3 gamified social education platform Hooked Protocol has announced the launch of a $50 million education ecosystem fund. The new fund aims to strengthen the HOOK2.0 ecosystem and implement new applications for the HOOK token, including integrating HOOK into online courses, enabling the token to be used for both on-chain and offline educational experiences and interactions. Hooked Protocol also plans to collaborate with multiple education platforms to facilitate the seamless transition of educational products onto the blockchain, promoting the advancement of crypto education.

