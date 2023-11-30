Blockchain Venture Capital Investments Surge 96% in November, Reaching Six-Month High

According to Foresight News, data published by The Block's research director twan on platform X reveals that venture capital investments in the blockchain sector surged 96% month-on-month in November, hitting a six-month high. The total financing amount for the blockchain sector since November stands at $1.09 billion. The infrastructure sector accounted for the highest proportion, with $413 million, representing 37.9% of the total amount.

