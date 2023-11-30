Together AI Raises $102.5 Million in Series A Funding Led by Kleiner Perkins

According to Foresight News, generative artificial intelligence startup Together AI has announced the completion of a $102.5 million Series A funding round. The round was led by Kleiner Perkins, with participation from NVIDIA, Emergence Capital, NEA, Prosperity 7, Greycroft, 137 Ventures, and seed investors Lux Capital, Definition Capital, Long Journey Ventures, SCB10x, SV Angel, Factory, and Scott Banister. Together AI's platform allows developers to integrate its open-source models or create their own models through pre-training or fine-tuning. The company previously released the RedPajama-V2 open dataset, which includes 300 trillion tokens for training LLMs.

