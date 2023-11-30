copy link
BNB Chain Team Works on Fixing BSC and opBNB Testnet Issue
Binance News
2023-11-30 08:25
According to Foresight News, the BNB Chain team has announced on platform X that they are currently working on resolving an issue with the BSC and opBNB testnets. The estimated time for the fix is one hour, and the mainnet remains unaffected by this issue.
