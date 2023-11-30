Cryptocurrency Use in Illegal Online Activities Surpasses $76 Billion, Says Bitrace Report

According to Foresight News, a recent in-depth investigation report by blockchain data analysis company Bitrace reveals the extensive use of cryptocurrencies in illegal online activities. The report highlights that criminal activities such as illegal online gambling, black and gray markets, and money laundering are increasingly exploiting cryptocurrencies and the crypto industry's infrastructure. Between September 2022 and September 2023, Bitrace identified over $76 billion worth of cryptocurrencies being used illicitly in these three categories alone, with the overall scale of cryptocurrency use in illegal online activities potentially exceeding $100 billion.

