ARPA Network's Randcast RNG Now Live on Base

According to Foresight News, decentralized secure computing network ARPA Network has announced that its verifiable random number generator (RNG) Randcast is now live on Base. Previously, Randcast was deployed on the Optimism mainnet, which facilitated seamless integration on the OP Stack Layer 2. Randcast provides a tamper-resistant random source generated cryptographically, which can be used for various applications such as Metaverse, gaming, lottery, NFT minting and whitelisting, key generation, and blockchain validator task allocation.

