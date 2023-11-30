Hong Kong Government to Announce New Financial Budget in 2024, Considers ICO Mechanism

According to Foresight News, the Hong Kong government is set to announce a new financial budget on February 28, 2024. Financial Secretary Paul Chan has held consultations with professionals in the financial services industry to gather opinions. The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Professionals Association's official website has published its views on the 2024-25 financial budget, suggesting the consideration of an initial coin offering (ICO) mechanism. The government's move to consult with industry professionals is aimed at ensuring a comprehensive and well-informed budget plan. The introduction of an ICO mechanism could potentially boost the city's financial sector and attract more investments in the digital asset space. The final decision on whether to implement the ICO mechanism will be revealed in the 2024 financial budget announcement.

