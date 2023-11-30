Web3 Foundation To Invest In Real World Assets Through Centrifuge

According to Foresight News, the Web3 Foundation plans to invest a portion of its funds in real-world assets (RWA) through Centrifuge, starting with a pilot investment of $1 million. This move is part of the foundation's strategic mission to promote Web3 projects through funding, advocacy, and collaboration. The Web3 Foundation aims to foster the development of a user-friendly, decentralized internet by supporting projects that focus on privacy, security, and user control. By investing in RWA, the foundation seeks to diversify its portfolio and contribute to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem. Centrifuge, a decentralized finance platform, enables users to access financing by using their real-world assets as collateral. The collaboration between the Web3 Foundation and Centrifuge will help bridge the gap between traditional finance and the emerging decentralized finance sector.

