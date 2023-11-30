copy link
create picture
more
Sun Yuchen's Address Transfers 20 Million TRX to New Address
Binance News
2023-11-30 04:17
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, monitoring by PeckShield has shown that an address marked as Sun Yuchen's has transferred 20 million TRX, equivalent to approximately $2 million, to a new address starting with TSzSgx.
View full text