Trust Wallet Faces Bitcoin Node Issues Due to Increased Transaction Volume
Binance News
2023-11-30 04:05
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Trust Wallet has reported encountering issues with Bitcoin nodes. The problems stem from the increased transaction volume in each block of the Bitcoin network, which has put pressure on nodes and led to instability among suppliers. The platform's team is closely monitoring the situation, and users may experience issues such as lost transaction history on the Bitcoin blockchain, confirmations taking up to 6 hours, and failed transactions.
