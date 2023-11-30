Decentralized Bitcoin Mining Project OCEAN Accused of Censoring Ordinals Transactions

According to Foresight News, an anonymous developer named Leonidas has accused the decentralized Bitcoin mining project OCEAN, supported by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, of censoring transactions involving Ordinals. Previously, Foresight News reported that Mummolin had completed a $6.2 million funding round led by Jack Dorsey, which would be used to launch the decentralized mining pool OCEAN. Leonidas, the anonymous developer, took to Twitter to express his concerns about the alleged censorship of Ordinals transactions by the OCEAN project. The decentralized mining pool aims to provide a more transparent and fair mining process for Bitcoin, but the accusations of censorship raise questions about the project's commitment to these principles. As of now, there has been no official response from the OCEAN project or Jack Dorsey regarding the allegations made by Leonidas. The situation remains under scrutiny as the crypto community awaits further developments.

