Sam Altman Returns as OpenAI CEO, Announces New Board Members

Binance News
2023-11-30 03:33
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Sam Altman, one of the founders of OpenAI, has officially returned as the firm's CEO after a temporary departure. In a company memo made public on November 29, Altman confirmed that interim CEO Mira Murati will step down from her position and return to her previous role as chief technology officer. Altman also revealed a new initial board, chaired by Salesforce CEO Bret Taylor, along with Larry Summers, who previously served as the United States Secretary of the Treasury, and Adam D'Angelo, the CEO of social question-and-answer website Quora. D'Angelo was on OpenAI's board before the saga that unfolded in mid-November. Greg Brockman will also resume his role as OpenAI's President. Altman expressed his excitement about the future and gratitude for everyone's hard work during the unclear situation. He also revealed that Microsoft will be included as a non-voting observer on the new board. Altman's top priorities in his second stint as CEO will be advancing the firm's research plan, improving its products, and better serving customers. In the same official announcement, Taylor stressed OpenAI will 'enhance the governance structure,' and put together 'an independent committee of the Board to oversee a review of the recent events,' in an effort to provide more stability to the firm.
