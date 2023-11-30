copy link
Gitcoin Grants 19 Concludes with Over $1.12 Million in Matching Pool
2023-11-30 03:01
According to Foresight News, Gitcoin Grants 19 (GG19) has come to an end, with a matching pool of $1.121 million and a total donation amount of $603,200. The event saw a total of 316,134 donations made. The conclusion of GG19 marks another successful round of fundraising for the Gitcoin platform, which aims to support open-source projects and developers. The matching pool and total donation amount demonstrate the continued growth and interest in the platform and its initiatives.
