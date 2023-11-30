Buy Crypto
AppsFlyer and Spindl Partner to Revolutionize Marketing Analytics with Web 3 Integration

Binance News
2023-11-30 02:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, AppsFlyer, a leader in mobile measurement and attribution, is partnering with Spindl, a Web 3-native marketing analytics platform, to revolutionize the way marketers track and analyze user engagement by combining mobile app data with on-chain Web 3 metrics. Spindl founder Antonio García Martínez recognized the potential of using blockchain technology as a common marketing database to streamline and consolidate marketing data. Over the past year, Spindl has been working on building a Web 3-native version of attribution and analytics technology to bridge the gap between Web 2 and Web 3 events. To address the challenges in mobile marketing, Spindl has joined forces with AppsFlyer, which has more than 60,000 integrated apps and has raised $300 million in venture funding. The partnership features a two-way integration between AppsFlyer and Spindl, enabling seamless data transfer. Developers and marketers will now have the ability to access mobile in-app data alongside on-chain Web 3 metrics, which is particularly crucial in the gaming industry. Privacy is a top priority in this integration, with a focus on safeguarding customer data and minimizing its movement. AppsFlyer and Spindl are now live, offering all AppsFlyer customers the ability to integrate with Spindl through the AppsFlyer Partner Marketplace.
