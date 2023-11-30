Former SM Entertainment CEO Launches Titan Content to Combine K-Pop and Web3 Technologies

According to Foresight News, Nikki Semin Han, the former CEO of South Korean entertainment company SM Entertainment, has founded a new entertainment company called Titan Content. The company aims to combine traditional K-pop business models and content with Web3, metaverse, and artificial intelligence innovations. Titan Content is dedicated to developing, creating, managing, and nurturing Korean pop music groups. The company has completed its initial seed funding round, led by RW3 Ventures and Raptor Group, with Dreamus Company as a co-lead investor. Other participants in the funding round include Animoca Ventures, Sfermion, Bell Partners AB, Heros Entertainment, Infinity Ventures Crypto, Scrum Ventures, Planetarium, and Avalanche.

