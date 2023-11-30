copy link
Kujira Futures Feature Possibly Launching Soon on Cosmos DeFi Public Chain
2023-11-30 02:33
According to Foresight News, an undefined futures trading page has appeared on the official website of Kujira, a DeFi public chain in the Cosmos ecosystem. This development has led to speculation that the Kujira Futures feature may be launching soon.
