Polygon Labs Proposes Increasing Smart Contract Code Limit to 32KB
Binance News
2023-11-30 02:20
According to Foresight News, Polygon Labs has released PIP-30, a community proposal suggesting an increase in the smart contract code limit on Polygon from 24KB to 32KB. This change would allow for the deployment of more complex contracts without the need for proxy development mode.
