Zora Partners with Privy to Launch Embedded Wallet for NFT Market

According to Foresight News, NFT marketplace Zora has partnered with Web3 startup Privy to release an embedded wallet. This collaboration allows users without a crypto wallet to directly use Zora for their creative endeavors. They can log in via email, upload their artwork, and issue it for free directly on the platform. In a previous report by Foresight News, Privy had completed a $18 million Series A funding round, led by Paradigm and participated by Sequoia Capital and other investors.

