Zora Partners with Privy to Launch Embedded Wallet for NFT Market
2023-11-30 02:12
According to Foresight News, NFT marketplace Zora has partnered with Web3 startup Privy to release an embedded wallet. This collaboration allows users without a crypto wallet to directly use Zora for their creative endeavors. They can log in via email, upload their artwork, and issue it for free directly on the platform. In a previous report by Foresight News, Privy had completed a $18 million Series A funding round, led by Paradigm and participated by Sequoia Capital and other investors.
