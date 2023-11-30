copy link
Velodrome Regains Control of Domain, Works to Restore Main Domain
2023-11-30 02:00
According to Foresight News, decentralized trading protocol Velodrome has announced that it has regained control of its domain and is working to restore its main domain. The company will share updates soon. Previously, Foresight News reported that Velodrome's frontend faced threats, urging users not to interact with Velodrome temporarily.
