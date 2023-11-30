OpenAI Announces New Initial Board Members and Priorities

According to Foresight News, OpenAI has announced the formation of a new initial board, consisting of Bret Taylor as Chairman, Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo, with Sam Altman continuing as CEO. The company has outlined three immediate priorities: advancing research programs and further investing in full-stack safety work; continuously improving and deploying products to serve customers; and establishing a board with diverse perspectives to improve governance structure and oversee an independent review of recent events. OpenAI aims to focus on research and investment in safety work, ensuring the development of secure and reliable AI systems. Additionally, the company plans to enhance its products and services to better cater to customer needs. The formation of a diverse board is expected to bring varied viewpoints and improved governance, as well as provide oversight for an independent review of recent incidents.

