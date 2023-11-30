Buy Crypto
Oil Maintains Gains as Market Awaits Crucial OPEC+ Meeting

Binance News
2023-11-30 01:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, oil prices remained steady after a two-day increase, with the market anticipating a crucial OPEC+ meeting that could result in extended or deeper production cuts. West Texas Intermediate traded below $78 a barrel, after rising 4% over the previous two sessions, while global benchmark Brent was above $83. OPEC+ heavyweight Saudi Arabia is urging fellow members to join it in restraining output to prevent a renewed oil surplus next year, but is facing resistance from countries such as Angola and Nigeria ahead of a virtual meeting later Thursday. A deeper collective cutback of 1 million barrels a day or more may be considered, according to delegates. The lack of group-wide reductions could lead to further weakness in oil prices, which have dropped 14% over the past two months, due to abundant supplies from outside the producer group, including record exports from the US. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Eurasia Group have recently highlighted looser supply-demand balances, following the International Energy Agency's earlier statement that the market would return to a surplus next year. In the US, crude stockpiles increased for a sixth week, reaching their highest levels since July, as reported by the Energy Information Administration. Exports of crude and products rose to a record of almost 4.5 million barrels a day last week, the agency added. The American Petroleum Institute had previously predicted a decline in nationwide inventories.
