Brazil's Lower House Passes Income Tax Bill Awaiting Presidential Approval

According to Foresight News, Brazil's Chamber of Deputies has passed a new income tax bill, which is now awaiting the president's approval. The bill requires Brazilians to pay taxes on income generated from cryptocurrencies held on foreign exchanges at the same rate as local income, which can be as high as 15%. The new legislation aims to regulate the taxation of cryptocurrencies in Brazil and ensure that individuals and businesses pay their fair share of taxes on digital assets. If approved by the president, the bill will have significant implications for the country's growing cryptocurrency market and its users.

