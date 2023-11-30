copy link
Dormant Bitcoin Whale Address Moves 3,623 BTC After Nearly 4 Years
2023-11-30 01:07
According to Foresight News, a dormant Bitcoin whale address has moved approximately 3,623 BTC today at around 8:23, after being inactive for nearly four years. The transaction resulted in a profit of around $100 million at market value.
