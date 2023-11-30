Buy Crypto
Team Liquid Partners with NFT Game Illuvium for PVP Testing and Esports Collaboration

Binance News
2023-11-30 00:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, esports organization Team Liquid is collaborating with the developers of NFT game Illuvium to test its turn-based, player-vs-player (PVP) creature autobattler experience. Team Liquid founder and co-CEO Victor Goossens announced the partnership, stating that they will be limit-testing and advising on the PVP aspect of the game. Members of Team Liquid, including League of Legends player 'Broxah' and content creator 'Midbeast,' will be among those participating in the testing process. Team Liquid, which raised $35 million in funding last year at a $415 million valuation, will also work with Illuvium to develop the game's esports scene and tournaments in 2024. The collaboration includes co-hosting an esports tournament with a $100,000 prize pool. Additionally, Team Liquid-themed Illuvium NFTs in the form of character skins and avatars will be released as part of the partnership. Illuvium is built on Immutable X, an Ethereum scaling network focused on gaming. The collaboration aims to set a precedent for Web3 gaming in mainstream esports and create a world where gaming achievements translate to the real world.
