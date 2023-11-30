Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Updates Agreement for First Time Since 2018

According to Foresight News, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) has updated its agreement for the first time since 2018, involving two proposed amendments to the trust agreement. The first update plan allows for daily payment of management fees, which are currently charged at 2% by Grayscale for GBTC. The second update plan allows for assets to be mixed in a composite account, making the creation and redemption of shares smoother. Both updates will be submitted for shareholder voting.

