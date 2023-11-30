copy link
Dolomite Protocol Adds Support for RDNT, PREMIA, and JONES on Arbitrum
2023-11-30 00:42
According to Foresight News, the Dolomite protocol, a currency market agreement on the Arbitrum platform, has recently added support for RDNT, PREMIA, and JONES for lending and borrowing purposes. This development expands the range of assets available for users on the platform, providing more options for financial transactions.
