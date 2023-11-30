Algorand Expands Presence in India with New Partnerships

According to CoinDesk, blockchain protocol Algorand (ALGO) has secured new partnerships with NASSCOM, India's trade body and chamber of commerce for the tech industry, TiE Bangalore, a global venture supporting entrepreneurs, and the Mann Deshi Foundation which supports India's first rural bank for women. Earlier this year, the Algorand Foundation expanded into India with its initiative called AlgoBharat, partnering with Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) to support women-led enterprises building blockchain solutions and with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and the Indian School of Business to launch faculty development programs. Algorand will now build out the Web3 capabilities of youngsters under NASSCOM's FutureSkills Prime skilling hub and develop a blockchain-based credit scorecard and identity system for Mann Deshi Foundation's women entrepreneurs, according to Algorand Foundation's CEO Staci Warden and India Country Head Anil Kakani. The blockchain protocol has also landed a new collaboration with TiE Bangalore to provide educational initiatives to support the Indian Web3 ecosystem. Kakani said they are working on two types of partnerships – organizational to deepen India's Web3 foundation including broadening the developer base and then partnerships to build use cases. Algorand's earlier partnership with T-Hub to support startups will now include the launch of 'Startup Labs,' a program that will offer mentorship for 20 Web3 startups. T-hub is a tech incubator led by the Telangana government, a state in south India. With SEWA, Algorand has launched a pilot to help women earn high-value carbon credits through data it will collect via a blockchain-based solution.

