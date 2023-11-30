Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Algorand Expands Presence in India with New Partnerships

Binance News
2023-11-30 00:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CoinDesk, blockchain protocol Algorand (ALGO) has secured new partnerships with NASSCOM, India's trade body and chamber of commerce for the tech industry, TiE Bangalore, a global venture supporting entrepreneurs, and the Mann Deshi Foundation which supports India's first rural bank for women. Earlier this year, the Algorand Foundation expanded into India with its initiative called AlgoBharat, partnering with Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA) to support women-led enterprises building blockchain solutions and with Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and the Indian School of Business to launch faculty development programs. Algorand will now build out the Web3 capabilities of youngsters under NASSCOM's FutureSkills Prime skilling hub and develop a blockchain-based credit scorecard and identity system for Mann Deshi Foundation's women entrepreneurs, according to Algorand Foundation's CEO Staci Warden and India Country Head Anil Kakani. The blockchain protocol has also landed a new collaboration with TiE Bangalore to provide educational initiatives to support the Indian Web3 ecosystem. Kakani said they are working on two types of partnerships – organizational to deepen India's Web3 foundation including broadening the developer base and then partnerships to build use cases. Algorand's earlier partnership with T-Hub to support startups will now include the launch of 'Startup Labs,' a program that will offer mentorship for 20 Web3 startups. T-hub is a tech incubator led by the Telangana government, a state in south India. With SEWA, Algorand has launched a pilot to help women earn high-value carbon credits through data it will collect via a blockchain-based solution.
View full text