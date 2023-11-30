copy link
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler Remains Silent on Bitcoin ETF Applications
2023-11-30 00:10
According to Foresight News, when asked by reporters about any action on spot Bitcoin ETF applications in the crypto industry, US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler remained silent. He stated that he would not 'prejudge' the matter and reiterated his position that Bitcoin is considered a commodity, while also expressing concerns about the entire crypto industry.
