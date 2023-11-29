Paxos Receives Preliminary Approval to Issue Stablecoins and Provide Crypto Services in Abu Dhabi

According to Foresight News, stablecoin issuer Paxos has obtained two principal approvals from the Abu Dhabi Global Market Financial Services Regulatory Authority to issue stablecoins and provide cryptocurrency brokerage and custody services. The preliminary approvals are for two new Paxos entities within the Abu Dhabi International Financial Centre, which are expected to receive full approval in the first half of next year. This will enable Paxos to issue new dollar-backed and other currency-backed stablecoins from Abu Dhabi.

