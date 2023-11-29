AI-Powered 'Make It More' Phenomenon Takes Over Crypto Community

According to Decrypt, the 'Make It More' phenomenon, powered by artificial intelligence (AI), is taking the crypto community by storm. AI is being used to create art that pushes the boundaries of imagination, with users asking ChatGPT to enhance an initial image repeatedly until it reaches absurd levels. This trend showcases how AI works to satisfy human whims and has become a unique, self-sustaining loop within the AI community and culture. The 'Make It More' phenomenon is particularly interesting as it appears to be among the first meme trends native to the AI community. It demonstrates how technology is not only being used to create memes but also to shape a new community with its own in-jokes, norms, and memes, with AI at the core of this digital language.

