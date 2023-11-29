Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

S&P 500 Predicted to Reach New All-Time High in 2024

Binance News
2023-11-29 21:59
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, Bank of America predicts that the S&P 500 will hit a fresh all-time high in 2024, joining other major Wall Street firms in forecasting a strong year for stocks. In a research note published last week, strategists expect the benchmark index to trade at 5,000 points by year-end, which is 10% above its level as of Tuesday's closing bell and well above its current record high of 4,768 points set in January 2022. Stocks have had a strong 2023, defying gloomy predictions from several market experts. The S&P 500 has climbed 19% year-to-date, while the Nasdaq Composite is up 36% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has added 2,300 points over the same period. Equities have rallied this year despite a surge in global tensions, with wars raging in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary-tightening campaign, which has lifted interest rates from near-zero in early 2022 to around 5.5% in a bid to tame inflation. Many traders now expect the central bank to start reducing borrowing costs next year, but stocks should be in good stead even if it doesn't, according to a team led by Savita Subramanian. They believe the market has absorbed significant geopolitical shocks already and that companies have adapted to higher rates and inflation. Wall Street's bull case is based on the idea that the Fed is close to achieving a so-called "soft landing" for the economy, where inflation falls in line with its 2% target level without a slump in growth or a surge in unemployment.
View full text