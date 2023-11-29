AI-Generated Animated Memes Gain Popularity Online

According to Decrypt, the meme economy is experiencing a surge in popularity this week, thanks to the integration of artificial intelligence (AI). Generative AI art enthusiasts are pushing the boundaries of tools like 'Make It More,' while digital artists are reviving classic memes with new animations. Decrypt has been tracking the progress of the generative video industry, with developments such as Pika Labs exiting beta, Meta's announcement of EMU Video, and Stability AI's launch of Stable Video Diffusion. These tools are being used to transform well-known still-image memes into moving pictures by adding new animation frames. One example of this trend is the animated version of the 'Disaster Girl' meme, which has been brought to life using Stability AI's recent offering. The company, known for its Stable Diffusion image generator, has now ventured into video, creating a platform for some truly bizarre animations. Other examples include the classic 'distracted boyfriend' meme, which has been transformed into a glitchy, surreal animation, and the 'success kid' meme, which has been given a smoother, less creepy animation. As AI-generated content continues to advance, the world of memes may enter a renaissance, with animated memes demonstrating the potential of sophisticated technology and its integration into everyday life.

