PlayStation Plus Announces Free Games for December 2023

According to Decrypt, Sony has announced the latest batch of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers, available from December 5, 2023, to January 1, 2024. The games include Lego 2K Drive (PS5/PS4), a colorful racing game with customizable cars and boats, Powerwash Simulator (PS5/PS4), a game that turns mundane activities like pressure washing into a fun experience, and Sable (PS5), a coming-of-age story set in an open desert world with cel-shaded visuals and music from Japanese Breakfast. Subscribers still have a few days to download November's free games, which include Aliens: Fireteam Elite (PS5), Mafia II: Definitive Edition (PS4), and Dragon Ball: The Breakers (PS4), available until December 4.

