Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cloudflare Stock Rises as Market Optimism Grows

Binance News
2023-11-29 19:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, shares of internet security and content delivery network Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) experienced a 5.2% increase in the morning session, as the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell below 4.3% for the first time since September 2023. This drop in yield has led to increased optimism in the market, as stabilizing inflation could result in stable or even lower interest rates. Lower rates are beneficial for stock valuations, particularly for tech companies where the market needs to discount back cash flows further out in the future. Cloudflare's shares have been volatile, with 50 moves greater than 5% over the last year. Today's move indicates that the market considers this news significant but not something that would fundamentally change its perception of the business. Fifteen days ago, the company gained 6% on the news that US consumer prices rose 3.2% in October, slightly better than the expected 3.3%. This suggests that inflation is gradually easing, which is positive news for investors and consumers. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to combat inflation, and the latest data indicates that their efforts may be paying off. However, inflation is still above the Fed's target of 2%. Regardless, the lower-than-expected inflation numbers could give the Fed more room to keep rates lower. As a reminder, lower rates are a tailwind for stock valuations, especially tech companies where the market needs to discount back cash flows further out in the future. Since the beginning of the year, Cloudflare is up 83.3%. Investors who bought $1,000 worth of Cloudflare's shares at the IPO in September 2019 would now be looking at an investment worth $4,381.
View full text