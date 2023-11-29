Netflix Adds Three Grand Theft Auto Games to Its Mobile Gaming Offerings

According to Decrypt, Netflix has confirmed the addition of mobile versions of Grand Theft Auto 3, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas to its gaming offerings for paying subscribers. The games will be available on the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and Netflix's mobile app starting December 14. This move comes as Netflix, primarily known for its original television series, expands into gaming content. The platform has already added over 70 downloadable games to its list of subscriber-only content. The launch of these Grand Theft Auto games coincides with the anticipated release of the series' sixth installment, which could be as early as 2024.

View full text