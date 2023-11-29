Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Studies Reveal Factors Influencing NFT Market Movement

Binance News
2023-11-29 19:09
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, a series of studies published in November by researchers from Western University in Canada, Tilburg University in the Netherlands, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in the U.S., and Rennes School of Business in France, have shed light on the social and psychological factors that drive the non-fungible token (NFT) market. The studies found that personal experiences, luck, asset scarcity, and consumer optimism were the main catalysts for market movement in the NFT space. In a study analyzing the market dynamics of Crypto Punks, a popular series of NFT assets, researchers Guneet Kaur Nagpal and Luc Renneboog found that buyers already invested in Ethereum were more likely to engage in the market at higher costs and saw higher gains. They also noted that Ethereum gains and losses did not necessarily affect NFT prices but influenced the decision to sell or resell assets. The creation of rarity, for both Crypto Punks types and accessory combinations, was found to determine pricing. In another study, Chuyi Sun of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill examined transaction-level data from about one million wallets to study how personal experiences contributed to bubbles in the NFT market. Sun found that NFT investors who randomly received more valuable NFTs in the primary market were more likely to participate in subsequent primary market sales and purchase more lottery-like cryptocurrencies. A third study by Akanksha Jalan and Roman Matkovskyy of Rennes School of Business explored the impact of experience, overconfidence, and optimism on future cryptocurrency and NFT ownership. They found that negative past experiences and investor optimism both positively affected the odds of future cryptocurrency and NFT ownership. The researchers suggested that individual crypto investors with negative experiences might attribute their losses to factors beyond their control, such as market volatility, rather than poor decision-making on their part.
View full text