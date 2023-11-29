Buy Crypto
Riot Platforms, Inc. Expected to Reach Breakeven in Two Years

2023-11-29 18:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), a bitcoin mining company operating in North America, is predicted to reach breakeven in approximately two years. The company has recently reduced its losses, with a financial year loss of US$510m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$289m. The current market cap of Riot Platforms is US$2.4b. Analysts from 11 American Software companies expect the company to incur a final loss in 2024 before generating positive profits of US$160m in 2025. To achieve this breakeven date, Riot Platforms must grow at an average annual rate of 77%, which is considered optimistic. It is worth noting that Riot Platforms has no debt on its balance sheet, which is unusual for a cash-burning growth company. This means the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden, reducing the risk of investing in the loss-making company. This article provides a high-level overview of Riot Platforms' future prospects, and further research is recommended to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the company's valuation, management team, and other high-performing stocks.
