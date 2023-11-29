copy link
Riot Platforms, Inc. Expected to Reach Breakeven in Two Years
2023-11-29 18:23
According to Yahoo News, Riot Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIOT), a bitcoin mining company operating in North America, is predicted to reach breakeven in approximately two years. The company has recently reduced its losses, with a financial year loss of US$510m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of US$289m. The current market cap of Riot Platforms is US$2.4b. Analysts from 11 American Software companies expect the company to incur a final loss in 2024 before generating positive profits of US$160m in 2025. To achieve this breakeven date, Riot Platforms must grow at an average annual rate of 77%, which is considered optimistic. It is worth noting that Riot Platforms has no debt on its balance sheet, which is unusual for a cash-burning growth company. This means the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden, reducing the risk of investing in the loss-making company. This article provides a high-level overview of Riot Platforms' future prospects, and further research is recommended to gain a more comprehensive understanding of the company's valuation, management team, and other high-performing stocks.
