Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Charlie Shrem's Journey: From Bitcoin Millionaire to Prison

Binance News
2023-11-29 17:50
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Charlie Shrem went from running a small online business to becoming a Bitcoin millionaire and making the cover of Forbes magazine. And then, he went to prison. Shrem founded BitInstant, a multimillion-dollar Bitcoin empire, and was later arrested for his role in it. His first business was an e-commerce site that sold various items and charged $5 shipping per item. In his free time, Shrem hung out on online message boards, where he found out about Bitcoin. At the time, the only way to buy Bitcoin was to wire transfer large amounts of funds to Mt. Gox, and it took a week for the deposit to clear within the banking system. Shrem met up with a person in one of these forums named “Gareth,” and the two started a business called “BitInstant” that would allow people to buy or sell Bitcoin instantly. To allow for instant purchases, the company deposited money into Mt. Gox and purchased Bitcoin with it. They then sold this Bitcoin off in smaller amounts to various customers. As their transaction volume grew, they needed more and more cash to deposit into Mt. Gox, and their capital was running out quickly. The two entrepreneurs met Roger Ver, who helped them with a $100,000 capital injection to continue scaling the business. Ver also suggested the team hire Eric Vorhees. Later, Vorhees and Shrem ran across David Azar at a tech convention, who invested more. Finally, during his honeymoon, Azar met Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss on a beach and convinced them to invest in the company, which provided enough cash to allow the company to overcome its scaling difficulties. BitInstant grew so fast it eventually became responsible for 30% of all transactions on the Bitcoin blockchain. Meanwhile, Shrem was struggling in his relationships with his family and the Jewish community he belonged to. Shrem began to feel that his religious community was stifling, especially after he fell in love with a person who was not Jewish. This frustration eventually reached a peak, and Shrem decided to leave the Jewish community. Then, while attempting to disembark from a plane in New York, Shrem was arrested and charged with money laundering for his role in BitInstant. Authorities claimed that some BitInstant customers had used the Bitcoin they purchased from the company for illicit purposes, including criminal transactions on the Silk Road dark web marketplace.
View full text