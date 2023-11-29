Buy Crypto
British Library Warns Customers of Potential Data Breach Following Ransomware Attack

Binance News
2023-11-29 16:28
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, the British Library has informed customers that their personal information may have been compromised during a recent ransomware attack that disrupted the library's systems and website for the past month. In a notice sent to customers, the British Library revealed that its customer relation management (CRM) databases were accessed during the cyberattack, for which the Rhysida ransomware gang has claimed responsibility. The disclosure notice states that the databases contain at least the names and email addresses of most users, and for some users, postal addresses or telephone numbers may also be included. The number of affected customers remains unknown, and British Library spokesperson Lishani Ramanayake declined to provide further details when asked by TechCrunch. The Rhysida gang claims to have published 90% of the data stolen from the British Library on its dark web leak site. This reportedly includes over 490,000 files, totaling 573 gigabytes. The British Library has not disputed these figures. Ransomware gangs often publish files on their dark web leak sites to pressure victims into paying a ransom. The Rhysida gang had previously offered the data for sale for approximately $740,000 worth of cryptocurrency. The British Library has assured customers that their payment information is not included in the leak, as all payment processing is handled by third-party payment providers. The library's systems were initially compromised in October, and the incident continues to impact the library's website, online systems, and some on-site services. While the British Library anticipates restoring more services in the coming weeks, disruptions to certain services are expected to persist for several months.
