Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Blackstone Acquires Online Pet-Care Marketplace Rover for $2.3 Billion

Binance News
2023-11-29 16:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, Blackstone Inc. has agreed to acquire Rover Group Inc., an online pet-care services marketplace, in an all-cash deal worth $2.3 billion. The pet economy experienced significant growth during the pandemic as Americans adopted more pets while in lockdown. However, pet owners are now facing increased expenses due to inflation affecting basic goods, including pet-care products. Blackstone will pay $11 per share for the dog-walking and pet-sitting company, a 61% premium on its average price in the 90 trading days leading up to the announcement. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2024. Following the news, Rover's shares surged by up to 31% to $11.10, marking the largest increase on record. Rover, based in Seattle, went public in August 2021 through a merger with Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by San Francisco-based True Wind Capital. The company was valued at approximately $1.35 billion at the time. As interest rates have risen, companies that merged with SPACs have become attractive buyout targets for cash-rich private equity firms seeking deals and eager to return capital to their limited partners. In other pet industry news, Petco Health & Wellness Co.'s shares dropped by up to 21% after reporting third-quarter sales and earnings that missed analysts' estimates. The company is currently navigating a challenging consumer environment and undergoing an operational reset to better appeal to pet owners and manage costs more effectively. Goldman Sachs and Centerview Partners are serving as financial advisers for Rover, while Evercore and Moelis & Co. are advising Blackstone.
View full text